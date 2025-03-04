Energy Minister reviews summer plans to ensure 24/7 power supply to all users in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, in a review meeting with AP power utilities on Monday at the Secretariat, directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the upcoming summer.

He emphasised providing farmers with nine hours of free power and a 24/7 supply for domestic, commercial, and industrial users. With peak demand projected at 13,700 MW and daily consumption at 260 million units, he urged proactive measures, including boosting solar and wind energy, to meet rising demand.

Reviewing agricultural connections, the minister noted that of the 44,336 sanctioned connections, 22,709 have been given.

On the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), he highlighted Rs 15,508 crore projects focusing on smart metering, system upgrades, and loss reduction through modernised substations and transmission networks. Efforts are underway to solarise 1,200 agricultural feeders with a 1,600 MW capacity to provide daytime free power to 3 lakh farmers.

The minister assured a robust six-month plan to maintain reliable supply. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, CMDs of DISCOMs, and senior officials were present.