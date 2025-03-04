Government acts to restore Blue Flag for Visakhapatnam's Rushikonda Beach

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has taken swift action to address lapses that led to the temporary revocation of the Blue Flag certification for Rushikonda Beach.

In a high-level meeting convened by Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad on February 17, key departments were instructed to implement corrective measures.

The government has replaced top tourism officials, emphasised strict accountability, and reinforced its commitment to sustainable tourism.

A compliance audit is scheduled for March 4, 2025, with authorities expecting the certification to be restored within a week.

Following the suspension of the certification on February 13, the government initiated immediate administrative changes. District Tourism Officer (DTO) K Gnanaveni and Regional Director (RD) K Ramana were relieved of their duties due to internal disputes that hampered tourism promotion efforts.

VB Jagadeesh Gedela, Divisional Manager, Visakhapatnam, has been appointed as the new Regional Director (APTA) & Executive Director (APTDC), Visakhapatnam Hub. G. Dasu, formerly Manager, Tourism Vizianagaram, has been given additional charge as DTO/Tourist Information Officer, Visakhapatnam, and in charge of Manager Tourism for Alluri Seetharama Raju district.

The government has made it clear that laxity in responsibilities will not be tolerated.

Authorities have implemented strict measures to prevent similar issues in the future and ensure smooth coordination between departments to enhance tourism standards.

During the February 17 meeting, various departments were assigned specific tasks. The Regional Director of Tourism was directed to improve infrastructure and monitor contract employee performance.

The Police Department was tasked with easing traffic congestion and strengthening security. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was instructed to address sanitation concerns and control the stray dog population, while the Tourism Department was ordered to arrange alternative parking spaces.

Rushikonda Beach, AP’s only Blue Flag-certified beach, attracts the highest footfall among all Blue Flag beaches in India, especially during major festivals like Dasara, Diwali, and Sankranti.

The certification, which requires compliance with 33 environmental, safety, and cleanliness criteria, was first granted in 2020 and renewed in October 2024. However, a control visit by Blue Flag India on June 29, 2024, reportedly identified lapses in infrastructure and services, leading to the suspension notification in February 2025. Authorities were given 10 days to implement corrective measures, but the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) withdrew the certification due to unresolved issues related to parking, security, and stray dog management.