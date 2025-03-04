Government evading opposition queries by defaming it: Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, accused the ruling coalition of dodging opposition queries with political counterattacks instead of providing direct answers.

Speaking at a press conference, Botcha alleged that when pressed on public issues, the government resorted to defaming the opposition, calling such tactics unacceptable. He also criticised the coalition government’s contradictory stance—asserting that the Secretariat and Assembly buildings were not temporary while simultaneously inviting tenders for new ones—branding it as proof of their duplicity.

He accused the coalition of using the House for political gains and attempting to suppress the voice of opposition.

Denouncing Naidu’s remarks on welfare schemes, Botcha called them “deplorable and unprecedented” since India’s independence. He challenged the CMO to clarify if their stance was misrepresented.

“No CM has spoken in such a manner,” he asserted, emphasising that welfare beneficiaries come from all political backgrounds, not just specific groups. He further alleged that the live broadcast of Council proceedings was stopped under the pretext of “technical issues” when opposition members raised these concerns.

Dismissing corruption allegations related to the Rushikonda constructions as baseless, he challenged the government to explain contractor payments. He demanded an inquiry if any wrongdoing was proven.