Mega DSC notification to fill 16,347 teacher posts to be issued soon in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: In reply to a question in the AP Legislative Assembly on Monday, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh informed that the Mega DSC notification will be issued soon to fill 16,347 teacher posts in the State.

Slamming the previous YSRCP government for not issuing a single DSC notification in the last five years, he claimed that as many as 1,80,272 teachers were recruited through 13 DSC notifications issued during the TDP regimes in the last three decades.

After the State bifurcation, the TDP government filled 16,701 teacher posts by issuing three DSC notifications in 2014, 2018 and 2019, he highlighted.

As the question was raised by YSRCP MLAs, and they were not present in the House, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said they might know the answer by watching TV news. Lokesh sarcastically remarked that TV sets would be broken in such a scenario.

Compound walls to all schools in phases: Min

Replying to another question raised by TDP MLAs, with regard to lack of compound walls to government schools, Lokesh said 21,854 schools do not have compound walls in the State. Funds to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore are required for the construction of compound walls to all the schools. The construction of compound walls will be taken up in a phased manner with NREGS and Manabadi Mana Bhavishyathu programme funds, he said.

Revealing that star ratings were given to schools based on the outcome of results during the Mega Parents Meeting organised recently, Lokesh said all modern infrastructure will be provided to the schools which secured Star 1 and Star 2 ratings.

Accusing the previous YSRCP regime of depriving education to poor students with GO 117, he said 12 lakh students had dropped out from the schools because of its indifferent attitude.

Asserting that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to improving basic infrastructure in schools, Lokesh said a campaign christened ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ (Say no to drugs) will be launched to sensitise students. Eagle clubs will also be constituted in all schools and colleges. The clubs will be activated after the completion of Class X and Intermediate exams, he added.