Posani sent to 14-day judicial custody; shifted to Guntur jail

GUNTUR/KADAPA: YSRCP supporter, actor-writer and former chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation, Posani Krishna Murali, has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody by the Narasaraopet District Court. During proceedings, Posani requested the judge to remand him to Guntur District Jail instead of Narasaraopet Sub-Jail, citing health concerns. The judge granted the request and was subsequently shifted to the Guntur District Jail under tight security.

Posani, previously held at Rajampet Sub-Jail, was brought to the Narasaraopet police station on a prisoner transit (PT) warrant.

Posani was booked under Crime No. 142/2024 at the Narasaraopet Two Town Police Station under Sections 153A, 504, and 67 of the BNS Act. Before the transfer, he underwent a medical examination after complaining of chest pain earlier in the day. Doctors at Rajampet Government Hospital assessed him inside the jail and confirmed he was fit for transport.

His legal troubles began after he allegedly instigated caste-based conflicts and political tensions through his statements and social media posts targeting Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Posani is currently facing 19 cases across Andhra Pradesh, with more likely to be registered. The Narasaraopet police, after securing judicial custody, plan to further investigate his role in inciting public unrest.

They are expected to file a petition in court on Tuesday, seeking permission for one week of custody. Meanwhile, reports suggest he may be transferred to Bapatla on another PT warrant as legal proceedings continue.