Two drown in Godavari river after boat capsizes due to heavy winds

RAJAHMUNDRY: Bodies of two persons drowned in the Godavari river here in the East Godavari district on Monday was recovered on the wee hours on Tuesday

According to the Rajahmundry Central DSP K Ramesh Babu, the accident happened when the country boat they were travelling in from Bridge Lanka, an island in the middle of the Godavari river, was swept aside due to heavy winds around 7:30 pm on Monday.

"Twelve people were there in the boat when the tragedy occurred. Heavy winds swept the boat aside near Havelock Bridge pillar number eight. Reacting to the heavy winds, all the people in the boat rushed to one side, leading to its imbalance and submergence, adding that two people who operated the boat managed to save the remaining people from the group, but two lost their lives," Babu told PTI.

Police believe that the group went to Bridge Island to attend a private programme.

Many people visit the island to enjoy the breeze as it is located in the middle of the mighty Godavari river.

According to police, country boats are not permitted to ferry people. They are only allowed to fish. Hence, police booked a case.