Andhra Pradesh set to become investment hub: Minister BC Janardan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for investments and infrastructure, BC Janardan Reddy, stated that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a global investment hub.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ consultation on Maritime, Logistics, and Infrastructure Development in Vijayawada on Tuesday, the minister emphasized the importance of collaboration to enhance the State’s maritime and logistics sectors.

Janardan Reddy referred to the Union government’s National Logistics Policy, aiming to place India in the top 25 of the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) by 2030. With a 1,053 km coastline, Andhra Pradesh unveiled the Maritime Policy 2024-29, targeting 20% of India’s cargo by 2047. The State also topped the 2024 LEADS Index as a ‘Fast Mover’, focusing on port-based logistics and coastal tourism.

Janardan Reddy thanked stakeholders for their suggestions, urging continued collaboration to realise Naidu’s vision for a sustainable Andhra Pradesh by 2047. Secretary (Industries) N Yuvaraj, AP Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, and others were present.