‘Growth dip in 2019-24 cost Andhra Pradesh Rs 6.94L crore’

VIJAYAWADA: Squarely blaming the YSRCP regime for the financial mess inherited eight months ago, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has asserted that the coalition government, through concerted efforts, made adequate budgetary allocations to all the departments, laying equal emphasis on development and welfare.

Replying to the budget discussion in the AP Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, he said Andhra Pradesh’s growth rate declined from 13.5% to 10.5% under the YSRCP government during 2019-24, costing the State Rs 6.94 lakh crore. In a sarcastic jab, Payyavula likened the YSRCP to smoking and alcohol, warning it is injurious to society and the State.

Lauding the insights of 30 MLAs who actively participated in the budget discussion, the Finance Minister termed the absent YSRCP members dropouts.

Payyavula admitted the initial despair over the financial chaos, but said a visit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s office revived hope. “Our leader showed us the way, and urged us to take challenges head-on,” he said.

Pledging 25 years of excise revenue, government buildings, Rythu Bazaars, and Vizag Circuit House, compromising even the Governor’s security, reflected the financial recklessness of the YSRCP regime. “When I cautioned them as the Public Accounts Committee Chairman, I faced ridicule,” he recounted.

Making a PowerPoint presentation, Payyavula revealed that Andhra Pradesh’s State Own Resources (SOR) for the Financial Year 2024-25 were Rs 1,01,985 crore, with 87% (Rs 89,008 crore) spent on salaries and pensions, compared to Telangana’s 30% (Rs 51,682 crore of Rs 1,73,389 crore).