In a first, blind student takes Inter exam without scribe in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Meghana, the first blind student to pursue the MPC stream under the Board of Intermediate, took her exam on a laptop without a scribe or reader at SR Junior College in Tadigadapa centre on Tuesday.

Despite being 100% visually impaired, she displayed determination by independently reading her digital question paper on laptop and typing her answers.

The Board swiftly responded to a request from PM Shri ZPHS, Penamaluru, Headmaster, Durga Bhavani, to support Meghana.

Many PM Shri and Zilla Parishad Schools have been upgraded to junior colleges offering Intermediate education.

Intermediate Board Secretary and Commissioner Krithika Shukla welcomed the request and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to fostering independence and skill development for children with special needs. She directed the Controller of Examinations to provide digital question papers, enabling Meghana to take her exams independently. Meghana wrote the Second Language Telugu exam with a scribe but appeared for the Firs Language English exam digitally after receiving government permission.

Earlier, TNIE highlighted the girl’s struggles, including her family and previous school denying her request to study MPC due to misconceptions about visually impaired students pursuing Science and Mathematics. Recognising this, the State Samagra Shiksha intervened, securing her admission to PM Shri ZPHS Penamaluru. Meghana aspires to become a data scientist, inspired by Dr TV Raman, the renowned computer scientist who has pioneered digital accessibility at Google. “I aspire to follow in his footsteps,” Meghana told TNIE.