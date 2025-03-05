NDA-backed candidates win in MLC polls

VIJAYAWADA: Candidates supported by the TDP-led NDA won from Krishna - Guntur, and East Godavari - West Godavari Graduates’ Constituencies in the MLC elections. The TDP-JSP-BJP combine secured a record win in the first polls after the general elections in 2024.

From the Krishna - Guntur Constituency, Alapati Rajendra Prasad won with a huge margin of 82,320 votes against his nearest rival KS Lakshmana Rao of PDF. He secured 1,45,057 votes, accounting for 67.51% of the total ballots cast.

Perabathula Rajasekhar was elected from the Godavari Graduates’ Constituency with a majority of 77,460 votes against his nearest rival DV Raghavulu. He got 1,24,702 votes, accounting for 62.59% of the total ballots cast.

In the general elections, the NDA got 59.28% of votes in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, and 58.19% of votes in the combined Krishna and Guntur districts. However, in the MLC elections, candidates supported by the NDA secured 62.59% and 67.51% of votes in Godavari and Krishna - Guntur constituencies.

NDA leaders claimed that the verdict given by the voters of both the constituencies, covering 67 Assembly segments in four erstwhile districts, reflected the trust reposed by the people in the efficient administration of coalition government.

As the candidates supported by the TDP won in the elections held to three Graduates’ Constituencies in 2023, the NDA got all the five graduate seats in the Legislative Council with the fresh win of the two.

A TDP leader said Lakshmana Rao suffered loss because of the support extended to him by the YSRCP. “The MLC poll results are a testament to the trust of people in the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he observed.