Use of Godavari water a win-win for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday dismissed objections raised by Telangana leaders over Andhra Pradesh’s decision to divert Godavari water to Banakacherla, emphasising that his government was only utilising surplus floodwaters that would otherwise flow into the sea.

Speaking at the MLC election victory celebrations, Naidu said political leaders should adopt a constructive approach toward water utilisation. He reiterated that he had never opposed Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project and had welcomed it. Calling the Godavari River Sri Rama Raksha for both Telugu States, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had the right to use floodwaters that would otherwise go to waste.

“If there is an opportunity, Telangana can also draw more water from the Godavari, and we will use what remains. Once the river crosses Rajahmundry, its water flows into the sea and becomes unusable. People of Telangana can also benefit by using 20 to 30 TMCs of water through the Banakacherla project. The TDP has always worked for the welfare of Telugu people, whether they are in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or anywhere else,” Naidu reaffirmed.

MLC election victory a ‘Sanjeevani’ for State: CM

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) success in the recent Graduate MLC elections would act as a Sanjeevani (lifeline) for the State’s rebuilding efforts.

Celebrating the victory of NDA-backed candidates at the TDP central office, Naidu said the win in the Krishna-Guntur and East-West Godavari Graduates’ constituencies showed strong public support for the coalition. He urged the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP to remain united, stating, “If our three parties sail together, no other party will get an opportunity.”

Assuring that welfare schemes would reach all eligible beneficiaries without bias, Naidu instructed NDA leaders to stand firm against the YSRCP.