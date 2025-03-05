Use of Godavari water a win-win for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday dismissed objections raised by Telangana leaders over Andhra Pradesh’s decision to divert Godavari water to Banakacherla, emphasising that his government was only utilising surplus floodwaters that would otherwise flow into the sea.
Speaking at the MLC election victory celebrations, Naidu said political leaders should adopt a constructive approach toward water utilisation. He reiterated that he had never opposed Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project and had welcomed it. Calling the Godavari River Sri Rama Raksha for both Telugu States, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh had the right to use floodwaters that would otherwise go to waste.
“If there is an opportunity, Telangana can also draw more water from the Godavari, and we will use what remains. Once the river crosses Rajahmundry, its water flows into the sea and becomes unusable. People of Telangana can also benefit by using 20 to 30 TMCs of water through the Banakacherla project. The TDP has always worked for the welfare of Telugu people, whether they are in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or anywhere else,” Naidu reaffirmed.
MLC election victory a ‘Sanjeevani’ for State: CM
TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) success in the recent Graduate MLC elections would act as a Sanjeevani (lifeline) for the State’s rebuilding efforts.
Celebrating the victory of NDA-backed candidates at the TDP central office, Naidu said the win in the Krishna-Guntur and East-West Godavari Graduates’ constituencies showed strong public support for the coalition. He urged the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP to remain united, stating, “If our three parties sail together, no other party will get an opportunity.”
Assuring that welfare schemes would reach all eligible beneficiaries without bias, Naidu instructed NDA leaders to stand firm against the YSRCP.
“Some TDP and alliance leaders are still working for the YSRCP. You should work only for NDA leaders and activists. There is no doubt that welfare schemes will be implemented for every eligible person, and we will strive for overall development,” he said.
Dismissing criticism from YSRCP leaders over his remarks about non-compromise, Naidu alleged that they were attempting to continue corrupt practices by offering bribes. “Be cautious of them,” he warned NDA leaders. Leaders from the Jana Sena and BJP also participated in the celebrations.
Pawan Kalyan and BJP hail victory in MLC elections
Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan hailed the NDA’s victory in the Graduates’ MLC elections as a clear sign of public trust in the coalition government. He congratulated Perabathula Rajasekharam and Alapati Rajendra Prasad on their wins in the East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur constituencies, respectively.
Pawan Kalyan attributed the victory to public confidence in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. “The previous government shattered the State’s economy and the aspirations of the youth. Now, under Naidu’s experienced and visionary governance, Andhra Pradesh is on the path to recovery,” he said.
Highlighting the Centre’s support, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing a crucial role in the State’s development. “With the backing of the Centre, Naidu is ensuring a balance between development and welfare,” he said.
Meanwhile, BJP State vice president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also congratulated the NDA-backed candidates on their decisive victories. He lauded Alapati Rajendra Prasad for securing the Krishna-Guntur MLC seat with a majority of 82,320 votes and Perabathula Rajasekharam for winning the East-West Godavari seat.
“These results reaffirm the graduates’ trust in the NDA and reflect the public’s focus on development. The people’s decision is the foundation of democracy, and this win is a testament to their support for the coalition government’s vision,” Reddy said.