Welfare Assistant in Andhra Pradesh confesses to losing pension funds in betting

GUNTUR: Lakshmi Prasad, a welfare assistant from Dachepalli Municipality, who went missing on March 1 along with Rs 8.43 lakh in pension funds, has surfaced in a video pleading for an opportunity to return the stolen money.

In the video, posted on his social media accounts, Prasad appeared with his wife and children, admitted his wrongdoing, and apologised to the municipal commissioner and officials. He revealed that he had lost the pension funds in online betting and was contemplating suicide. “I realise my mistake. Please give me a month to return the money,” he pleaded, requesting officials not to take action against him.

His disappearance had sparked a search operation, and his confession video quickly went viral, drawing attention from Minister N Lokesh.

Responding to Prasad’s plea, Lokesh urged him to prioritise his family’s well-being and stay away from betting apps. “Everyone makes mistakes, but it’s important to learn from them. Return home safely; we care about your well-being,” he said.

Dachepalli police have registered a case against Prasad for misappropriation of government funds and absconding.