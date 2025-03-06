Andhra Pradesh woos global investors at ITB Berlin 2025 with tourism opportunities

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is making a strong pitch to global investors at Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin 2025, with Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh leading the State’s delegation.

On the second day of the tourism trade fair, Durgesh, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Managing Director Amrapali Kata, highlighted investment opportunities in the State’s tourism sector.

Addressing industry leaders, tour operators, and investors, the Minister emphasised AP’s unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and modern infrastructure. He reiterated the State government’s commitment, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global tourism hub through investor-friendly policies and sustainable initiatives.

“Andhra Pradesh boasts a 1,000 km-long coastline, pristine beaches such as Rushikonda, Ramakrishna, and Suryalanka, along with historic and spiritual landmarks like the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Amaravati, and Nagarjuna Konda,” Durgesh stated. He assured investors of the State’s business-friendly environment, offering tax incentives, land subsidies, and fast-track approvals for tourism projects.

During a press conference alongside Indian Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte, Durgesh outlined the State’s new Tourism Policy 2024-29. The policy promotes sustainable and technology-driven tourism, with investment opportunities in beach resorts, heritage corridor projects, adventure tourism hubs, and wellness retreats.

The State delegation engaged with European tourism boards, global investors, and technology firms to explore collaborations in digital tourism, hospitality, and green tourism initiatives. Officials assured potential investors of seamless support in establishing tourism ventures in the state.

At the World Media Conference, Durgesh spotlighted the scenic Araku Valley, known for its tribal culture, and emphasised the State’s focus on maintaining cleanliness in tourist destinations through solid waste management programmes. The Minister’s address received widespread appreciation, reinforcing the State’s image as a dynamic and investor-friendly tourism destination.

“With a strong commitment to sustainable development and world-class infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as a key player in global tourism,” he said. Expressing optimism about the conference’s outcome, Durgesh stated that ITB Berlin 2025 would open doors for international partnerships, driving significant tourism investments into the State.