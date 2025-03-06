AP Assembly Speaker rules out LoP status for Jagan citing lack of required MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu has ruled out the possibility of granting Leader of Opposition (LoP) status to YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as his party lacked the required numerical strength.

In the 175-member Assembly, a party must have at least 18 MLAs — 10% of the total strength — to qualify for the opposition recognition.

The YSRCP has mere 11 MLAs. With the YSRCP falling short of the required strength, Ayyanna declared that discretionary recognition would be inappropriate, delivering this ruling during the Assembly session on Wednesday.

The decision followed a contentious exchange initiated by a June 24, 2024, letter from Jagan, which Ayyanna described as laden with accusations, speculative claims, threats, and flawed arguments asserting the former Chief Minister’s entitlement to the LoP status.

Notably, the letter lacked a clear request. Jagan then took the matter to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking a directive to compel the Assembly Secretary and the Speaker to designate him as Leader of Opposition.

Ayyanna opted to await the court’s stance, which ultimately sided with the Advocate General’s suggestion to exclude the Speaker from the litigation, despite Jagan naming him as a respondent. This legal detour underscored the issue’s complexity.

The Speaker questioned Jagan’s prior understanding of the 10% rule, referencing a June 13, 2019, Assembly speech where Jagan, then Chief Minister, remarked that TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu’s 23 MLAs could lose Opposition status if reduced to below 18. In the 175-member Assembly, Jagan’s YSRCP had a strength of 151 legislators then.

This, Ayyanna contended, showed Jagan’s “selective amnesia” in now claiming the LoP status, unbecoming of his past high offices.