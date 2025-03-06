AP government plans major tourism push in Bapatla district

GUNTUR: The government is committed to transforming Bapatla district into a major tourist destination, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Ajay Jain said on Wednesday. He directed District Collector J Venkata Murali to implement tourism development measures during a meeting at the Collectorate.

Jain highlighted that a strong tourism sector would boost Andhra Pradesh’s economy and accelerate GDP growth. He noted that the state has 710 beaches, presenting opportunities for private investment. He stressed attracting domestic and international tourists to enhance revenue.

To achieve this, Jain recommended developing essential infrastructure, including beachside resorts, promotional billboards, and tourism centres showcasing Chirala’s handloom sarees, cashew, and shrimp processing.

He suggested introducing beach sports and houseboats to attract young tourists.