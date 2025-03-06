AP HRD minister Lokesh says Thalliki Vandanam to be implemented in May

VIJAYAWADA: Human Resource Development (HRD) and Information Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirmed that the TDP-led NDA government will soon issue the guidelines for implementation of the Thalliki Vandanam, a key Super Six promise, under which Rs 15,000 financial aid per child will be given to the mothers of school going children.

In reply to a question in the Assembly on Wednesday, Lokesh said that while Rs 5,540 crore was allocated per year by the previous government, the coalition government earmarked Rs 9,497 crore for the implementation of the scheme. Allocation of funds for the scheme is almost 50% more when compared to the past, he asserted. Stating that the ‘Super Six’ schemes were taken to the people before elections, he emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the Thalliki Vandanam scheme as per the aspirations of the people.

While reiterating that the Thalliki Vandanam scheme will be implemented in May, Lokesh revealed that all school going children in a family will receive the benefits of the scheme irrespective of number.