AP R&B Minister Janardhan Reddy says 18,706 km roads repaired; PPP model to fund state highway upgrades

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Roads and Buildings BC Janardhan Reddy announced in the State Assembly on Wednesday that of the 45,378 km of R&B roads in the State, 22,299 km require repairs. The State government launched 3,516 projects with Rs 861 crore to make 19,672 km pothole-free by Sankranti. However, unseasonal rains delayed the timeline by two months. Despite challenges, 18,706 km have been repaired so far.

Additionally, 1,447 km of irreparable roads will be replaced with new ones at Rs 400 crore, funded by NABARD, as per Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive. The minister highlighted that no new roads were built or old ones renewed over the past five years, worsening road conditions and increasing repair costs. On State highways, he stated that 10,200 km out of 12,653 km will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The first phase includes 18 roads covering 1,307 km, with Rs 32.69 crore allocated for consultancy services, while the second phase will cover 68 roads spanning 3,931 km with Rs 6.98 crore set aside. Consultancy work has already begun. The PPP model will ensure faster road repairs without financial strain on the public, with quality maintained through third-party checks and the government covering viability gap costs.

The minister also blamed the previous government for failing to release funds, which stalled NDB road projects worth Rs 500 crore. The current administration is now working to clear pending bills and resume work.