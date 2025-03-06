AP Water Resources Minister Ramanaidu slams YSRCP for neglecting irrigation projects

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu emphasised the urgent need to modernise the State’s delta systems, originally established during the British era, to optimise water usage and prevent flooding. He also accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting crucial irrigation projects, particularly the Handri-Neeva project, which is vital for Rayalaseema.
During Wednesday’s Assembly session, Ramanaidu addressed concerns raised by several members about weed growth in canals, encroachments, inadequate water supply to tail-end lands, and upstream flooding. He explained that the drainage and irrigation canals in the Krishna and Godavari basins flow into Kolleru Lake and then to the sea through Upputeru.
However, encroachments and excessive weed growth have obstructed this flow, necessitating large-scale dredging across all delta regions, as advised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The minister criticised the previous Jagan administration for failing to maintain canals, reducing the number of lashkars (canal workers) from 8,000 to 600, and burdening assistant engineers with maintenance tasks. To address this, the CM proposed restoring one lashkar per kilometre of the canal, a move that received positive feedback. Ramanaidu also praised Water User Associations (WUAs), representing 60,000 farmers, for their role in efficiently managing irrigation systems. He accused the previous YSRCP government of weakening these associations and highlighted the new coalition government’s swift action in conducting WUA elections to enhance farmer participation.
On the Handri-Neeva project, Ramanaidu criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for neglecting the region’s lifeline despite claiming to be Rayalaseema’s champion.
He pointed out that while the TDP government (2014-19) spent Rs 4,000 crore to complete over 80% of the project, the YSRCP government (2019-24) failed to make any significant progress. In contrast, Chandrababu Naidu has allocated Rs 3,243 crore in the latest budget, prioritising the project’s completion.
The minister further accused YSRCP leaders of misappropriating Rs 200 crore through fake bills, citing an Rs 864-crore agreement in Puttaparthi for 193 tanks, where no work was carried out. He challenged YSRCP leaders to protest at Jagan’s Tadepalli residence instead of misleading the public.
Assuring swift progress, Ramanaidu stated that, under the CM’s directive, efforts are underway to fully operationalise Handri-Neeva’s pump systems by the next season, addressing local demands and completing pending works without delay.