AP Water Resources Minister Ramanaidu slams YSRCP for neglecting irrigation projects

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu emphasised the urgent need to modernise the State’s delta systems, originally established during the British era, to optimise water usage and prevent flooding. He also accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting crucial irrigation projects, particularly the Handri-Neeva project, which is vital for Rayalaseema.

During Wednesday’s Assembly session, Ramanaidu addressed concerns raised by several members about weed growth in canals, encroachments, inadequate water supply to tail-end lands, and upstream flooding. He explained that the drainage and irrigation canals in the Krishna and Godavari basins flow into Kolleru Lake and then to the sea through Upputeru.

However, encroachments and excessive weed growth have obstructed this flow, necessitating large-scale dredging across all delta regions, as advised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister criticised the previous Jagan administration for failing to maintain canals, reducing the number of lashkars (canal workers) from 8,000 to 600, and burdening assistant engineers with maintenance tasks. To address this, the CM proposed restoring one lashkar per kilometre of the canal, a move that received positive feedback. Ramanaidu also praised Water User Associations (WUAs), representing 60,000 farmers, for their role in efficiently managing irrigation systems. He accused the previous YSRCP government of weakening these associations and highlighted the new coalition government’s swift action in conducting WUA elections to enhance farmer participation.