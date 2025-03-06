Dharmavaram silk designer Nagaraju to showcase work at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s 'Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav'

ANANTAPUR: From mythology to modern satellites, J Nagaraju has woven historical events into his acclaimed saree designs. The renowned Dharmavaram silk saree designer has now received a prestigious invitation to participate in the Vividhta ka Amrit Mahotsav programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan from March 6 to 9.

Nagaraju, known for his intricate silk saree designs, has been innovating in the handloom industry, creating unique patterns and experimenting with traditional weaving techniques. Recognising his contributions, the Union government has extended an invitation for the prestigious event aimed at supporting the handloom sector. Nagaraju has mastered the art of creating portraits, inscriptions, and historical depictions on silk fabric using handloom techniques.

Some of his remarkable works include a silk fabric inscribed with “Jai Shri Ram” in 13 languages with 2,200 words, created as a tribute to Goddess Sita in Ayodhya and a woven depiction of Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha Movement on silk fabric.

In 2016, he designed Lepakshi sculptures on silk sarees. In 2017, he created a unique ‘ISRO Satellite Saree’, featuring 104 satellites, ISRO symbols, the Indian map, and the Dharma Chakra, commemorating ISRO’s historic launch of 104 satellites. He has also woven Mangalagiri Panakala Swamy’s portrait, the Gali Gopuram, and Telugu script on silk wall hangings. At the three-day exhibition, Nagaraju will showcase Dharmavaram silk sarees, highlighting the region’s handloom craftsmanship and the cultural significance of silk weaving. He has also woven a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu on a silk fabric, which he plans to present to her during the event.

“Being invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan for Amrit Mahotsav is a rare honour. Through this expo, I aim to promote Dharmavaram’s handloom industry and urge support for its development,” the silk saree designer expressed.