'Honour killing': Man murders daughter, burns her body and surrenders before police in AP's Anantapur

The incident, suspected to be an honour killing, but came to light when the accused surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime.
ANANTAPUR: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her father for being in a relationship against his wishes in Anantapur district.

The incident, suspected to be an honour killing, took place on February 1 but came to light on Wednesday when the accused surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime.

According to Kasapuram police, the victim, Tupakula Bharathi, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Guntakal town, was the youngest of four daughters of the accused, Tupakula Rama Anjaneyulu. She was pursuing a degree course in a private college in Guntakal and had fallen. in love with a man. When she expressed her wish to marry him, her father strongly opposed the relationship, leading to frequent family disputes over the past few months.

During an argument a week ago, Bharathi reportedly challenged her father, insisting on marrying the man against the family's wishes. In a fit of rage, Anjaneyulu allegedly strangled her to death near Tikkaswami Dargah under Kasapuram police station limits. He then burned her body near the Handri-Neeva canal to destroy evidence.

Following his confession, the police searched the area and recovered the remains. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

