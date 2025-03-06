'Honour killing': Man murders daughter, burns her body and surrenders before police in AP's Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her father for being in a relationship against his wishes in Anantapur district.

The incident, suspected to be an honour killing, took place on February 1 but came to light on Wednesday when the accused surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime.

According to Kasapuram police, the victim, Tupakula Bharathi, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Guntakal town, was the youngest of four daughters of the accused, Tupakula Rama Anjaneyulu. She was pursuing a degree course in a private college in Guntakal and had fallen. in love with a man. When she expressed her wish to marry him, her father strongly opposed the relationship, leading to frequent family disputes over the past few months.

During an argument a week ago, Bharathi reportedly challenged her father, insisting on marrying the man against the family's wishes. In a fit of rage, Anjaneyulu allegedly strangled her to death near Tikkaswami Dargah under Kasapuram police station limits. He then burned her body near the Handri-Neeva canal to destroy evidence.

Following his confession, the police searched the area and recovered the remains. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.