Jagan still arrogant even after crushing poll debacle: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh strongly criticised YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his remarks against the government and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. He accused Jagan of arrogance even after losing power and said the former chief minister was frustrated after facing a massive defeat.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly media point on Wednesday, Lokesh stated that Jagan, despite leading the state for five years, continues to spread false narratives. “We expected Jagan to show dignity and speak with facts, but his statements prove he has no values or knowledge,” he said. Lokesh advised Jagan to introspect on why the people gave him only 11 seats and why even his own family and party workers lost faith in him.

Responding to Jagan’s remarks against Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh questioned Jagan’s electoral performance. “Before criticising the Deputy Chief Minister, Jagan should reflect on his majority in the elections and compare it with Pawan Kalyan’s. He should also analyse how many seats the YSRCP won versus how many were secured by the Jana Sena Party,” Lokesh remarked.

He asserted that both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan secured overwhelming mandates from the people, and Jagan should be mindful of his words. “If Jagan continues to make derogatory comments about them, we will not remain silent and will respond strongly,” Lokesh warned.

Mocking Jagan’s demand to be recognized as the Leader of the Opposition, Lokesh clarified that legal provisions do not allow it.

“Jagan, as the MLA of Pulivendula, is free to attend the Assembly, raise public issues, and exercise his rights. However, as per Assembly rules, a party needs at least 10% of the total seats to qualify as the Opposition, which YSRCP does not meet,” he explained.

Dismissing Jagan’s claims that the coalition government has failed to implement poll promises, Lokesh said Jagan, residing in Bengaluru, is disconnected from the State’s developments and making baseless allegations.