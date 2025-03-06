Judicial probe into Tirupati stampede begins, officials to appear March 17-18

TIRUPATI: A judicial inquiry is underway into the tragic stampede incident in Tirupati on January 8, which claimed six lives and left several devotees injured. The family members of the deceased and injured have given official statements attributing the incident to negligence by police and concerned officials on duty at Padmavati Park, Bairagipatteda, Tirupati.

According to sources, the statements were recorded virtually during the first phase of the inquiry, led by Commission of Inquiry Chairman M Satyanarayana Moorthy, former HC judge of Andhra Pradesh. The chairman, who has been staying at Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati since February 20, contacted the families of the victims online to document their testimonies.

Based on these inputs, the commission will begin the second phase of the probe from March 12. Sources said top officials, including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Syamala Rao, District Collector Dr S Venkateshwar, and Tirupati SP V Harshavardhan Raju, have been summoned to appear in person on March 17 and 18.

More than three injured persons and some family members of the deceased have alleged that TTD officers were not present in the area from the afternoon onwards and that police officials, who arrived after 4 pm, acted negligently. They also stated that no proper instructions were given to devotees, who had been stranded since morning, despite the number being limited to 2,300.