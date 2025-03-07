AP CM Naidu seeks Centre’s support for Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada Metro projects

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu called on Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed the advancement of the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects, which are crucial for reducing traffic congestion, fostering economic growth, and improving urban mobility in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for expediting approvals and securing central support. He submitted a detailed note outlining the significance of these projects in enhancing infrastructure and addressing urbanisation challenges. He also highlighted the disparity, noting that Hyderabad’s Metro Rail was approved before bifurcation, while Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada projects remain pending.

Explaining that Visakhapatnam, which is a key industrial hub, faces increasing traffic congestion. With the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport set to be operational by June 2026, integrating the Metro corridor with national highways is critical. The first phase aims to connect major urban hubs, with an extension planned to the airport. As the gateway to Amaravati, Vijayawada’s Metro system is essential for strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic growth. The Chief Minister urged the prioritisation of the project to meet the city’s growing transportation needs.

Citing financial constraints post-bifurcation, Naidu requested 100% central assistance for these metro rail projects. He sought support in securing approvals and land acquisition for Phase 1 to ensure timely execution.

These projects promise long-term benefits, including improved air quality, reduced congestion, and enhanced economic opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said.

“Met with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar Ji to discuss advancing key projects for the socio-economic development of Andhra Pradesh. We had a fruitful conversation on expediting approvals for the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects, which are vital for reducing congestion, driving economic growth, and promoting sustainable urban mobility. These initiatives will significantly benefit our people of Andhra Pradesh. I thank the Hon’ble Union Minister for his support and kind cooperation,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.