AP expands WhatsApp Governance ‘Mana Mitra’ services to 200

VIJAYAWADA: The number of services under WhatsApp Governance, an initiative rolled out by the State government to extend hassle-free citizen-centric services to people through WhatsApp, was enhanced to 200 within a short time.

Simply by sending a message to Mana Mitra at number 9552300009, people can now avail of 200 services.

“What a remarkable milestone! Mana Mitra’s WhatsApp governance services have now reached 200, showcasing the power of digital governance in Andhra Pradesh. By making public services more accessible and efficient, this initiative enhances convenience and transparency. We will continue expanding these citizen-centric services for the common man’s benefit,” Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh posted on ‘X’ on Thursday.

As per the thoughts of Lokesh, the initiative to provide citizen services to people through WhatsApp, the State government launched WhatsApp Governance christened ‘Mana Mitra’ with 161 citizen services on January 30. Even before hitting the 50-day mark, the number of services through Mana Mitra increased to 200.

To enhance citizen services by making them more effective, convenient, and transparent, and to reduce the need for people to visit government offices for various services, the State government signed an agreement with Meta in Delhi on October 22, 2024.

For the first time, students of Class X and Intermediate got their examination hall tickets through WhatsApp.

Services related to education, endowments, energy, RTC, revenue, Anna Canteen, CMRF and municipal departments are being extended through WhatsApp Governance. Payment of electricity bills, taxes, temple darshan tickets, booking of accommodation, offering donations, information related to tourist places, ticket booking can be accessed easily through Mana Mitra.

Services related to the revenue department like revenue records, income certificates can also be obtained through Mana Mitra.