AP government invokes PD Act against 30 criminals to curb crime

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against 30 people across various districts in the last nine months, targeting notorious troublemakers to curb crime and anti-social activities.

With over 15 criminals detained under the Act, Visakhapatnam city recorded the highest number of cases, followed by East Godavari with three cases, Palnadu with two cases, and one each in Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts.

Following the formation of the TDP-led NDA government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu delegated powers to the Chief Secretary to exercise authority under five preventive detention acts to maintain law and order. A GO was issued on June 20, 2024, granting the Chief Secretary powers under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, the National Security Act, the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, which covers communal offenders, bootleggers, dacoits, drug offenders, goondas, immoral traffic offenders, and land grabbers.