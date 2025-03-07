AP government invokes PD Act against 30 criminals to curb crime
VIJAYAWADA: The State government has invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against 30 people across various districts in the last nine months, targeting notorious troublemakers to curb crime and anti-social activities.
With over 15 criminals detained under the Act, Visakhapatnam city recorded the highest number of cases, followed by East Godavari with three cases, Palnadu with two cases, and one each in Vizianagaram and Kadapa districts.
Following the formation of the TDP-led NDA government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu delegated powers to the Chief Secretary to exercise authority under five preventive detention acts to maintain law and order. A GO was issued on June 20, 2024, granting the Chief Secretary powers under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, the National Security Act, the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Andhra Pradesh Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, which covers communal offenders, bootleggers, dacoits, drug offenders, goondas, immoral traffic offenders, and land grabbers.
The police department identifies repeat offenders involved in law and order violations, smuggling, or disturbing social harmony. Their cases are referred to the district Collectors, and based on the report, the Chief Secretary takes the final call on invoking the PD Act.
A senior official stated that repeat offenders, most-wanted criminals, ganja peddlers, rowdy sheeters, and other anti-social elements would be detained under the PD Act as part of crime control measures. The maximum period for preventive detention is three months, extendable up to 12 months with recommendations from the district Collectors and police chief.
Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi said stringent measures are being taken to control crime, and more offenders will be booked under the PD Act. “We are implementing a zero-tolerance policy towards ganja peddlers, rowdy sheeters, and criminals with a repeated history of offences. Our aim is to disrupt their network and keep them out of society to maintain law and order,” he said.