ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel to set up Rs 1.47 lakh crore plant in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant, which is being established following the efforts of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, will be set up in two phases at a cost of Rs 1,47,162 crore in Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district, said Industries, Food Processing and Commerce Minister TG Bharath. The steel plant will provide employment opportunities to about one lakh people, he added.

Addressing the Assembly during the Question Hour on Thursday, the minister informed the members that the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Management will establish an Integrated Steel Plant with a total production capacity of 17.8 MT (million tonnes) per annum.

As much as Rs 61,780 crore will be invested in the first phase with a production capacity of 7.3 MT per annum, while Rs 85,382 crore will be committed in the second phase with a production capacity of 10.5 MT per annum.

Bharath recalled that Lokesh and Aditya Mittal met during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in 2018 and discussed setting up the Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh. However, the initial plans did not materialise following the change of guard in the State in 2019, he asserted.