Bapatla police organise open house event for women’s safety awareness

GUNTUR: Bapatla district police organised an Open House event at the district police headquarters on Thursday under the directives of SP Tushar Dudi. Additional SP TP Vithaleshwar inaugurated the event, emphasising women’s crucial role in society’s development.

Marking International Women’s Day, the event aimed to educate students on women’s safety, police operations, and emergency helplines. The Additional SP demonstrated drone operations and their role in policing.

Officers interacted with students from various schools and colleges, explaining safety measures and emergency contact numbers, including Child Helpline (1098), Women’s Helpline (181), Police Helpline (112), and Cyber Crime Helpline (1930).

Students explored police equipment, firearms, bomb disposal tools, body-worn cameras, and forensic techniques used in crime investigations. A special police uniform cutout allowed female students to take pictures, inspiring them to consider law enforcement careers.

As part of Women’s Empowerment Week, the police are conducting various programmes, including a film screening on women’s dignity on Friday.

On International Women’s Day, large-scale events will be organised in collaboration with other departments to promote gender equality, safety, and empowerment.Around 500 students attended the event.