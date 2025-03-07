CM Naidu lauds Daggubati Venkateswara Rao’s book ‘Prapancha Charitra’ on world history

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao’s book ‘Prapancha Charitra’ was released at a programme held at GITAM Deemed to be University in the city on Thursday.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the programme as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu described the book as a significant contribution to Telugu literature, highlighting its extensive coverage of world history and human evolution. “Writing a book in Telugu that spans thousands of years of history is great,” he said.

Naidu noted that the book covers various aspects, including ancient traditions, agriculture, wars, religious influences, governance, language, and architecture, besides exploring future technological advancements, he said.

Reflecting on Rao’s journey, Naidu described him as a deep thinker, and recalled their shared experiences under former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s leadership.

He noted that Rao, a doctor by profession, chose politics over medicine, serving as an MLA five times, as a minister, and as an MP.

Naidu recalled entering politics alongside Venkaiah Naidu in 1978, and praised his unwavering energy and sharp wit. He highlighted Venkaiah Naidu’s rise from a humble background to becoming the Vice-President of India.

He also recalled an incident when GITAM University faced demolition under the previous government, and noted founder MVVS Murthy’s efforts to establish it as a premier educational institution.

He credited India’s economic transformation to the 1991 reforms initiated by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He remarked that while people once considered America the best, today, Indians are being recognised globally.