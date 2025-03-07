CM Naidu lauds Daggubati Venkateswara Rao’s book ‘Prapancha Charitra’ on world history

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao’s book ‘Prapancha Charitra’ was released at a programme held at GITAM Deemed to be University in the city on Thursday.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the programme as chief guests.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu described the book as a significant contribution to Telugu literature, highlighting its extensive coverage of world history and human evolution. “Writing a book in Telugu that spans thousands of years of history is great,” he said.
Naidu noted that the book covers various aspects, including ancient traditions, agriculture, wars, religious influences, governance, language, and architecture, besides exploring future technological advancements, he said.
Reflecting on Rao’s journey, Naidu described him as a deep thinker, and recalled their shared experiences under former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s leadership.
He noted that Rao, a doctor by profession, chose politics over medicine, serving as an MLA five times, as a minister, and as an MP.
Naidu recalled entering politics alongside Venkaiah Naidu in 1978, and praised his unwavering energy and sharp wit. He highlighted Venkaiah Naidu’s rise from a humble background to becoming the Vice-President of India.
He also recalled an incident when GITAM University faced demolition under the previous government, and noted founder MVVS Murthy’s efforts to establish it as a premier educational institution.
He credited India’s economic transformation to the 1991 reforms initiated by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He remarked that while people once considered America the best, today, Indians are being recognised globally.
Past is behind us, says Venkateswara Rao on differences with Chandrababu
“Telugu people have been at the forefront of this change,” he said. He emphasised that Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra could be achieved through hard work, and reiterated his confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s future.
Naidu praised Sitharaman’s dedication, noting her rise from an ordinary background to a key leadership role. He highlighted her contributions, including presenting eight consecutive Union Budgets, and helping India move from the 10th to the 5th largest economy, with expectations of reaching the 3rd place soon.
Naidu acknowledged that Andhra Pradesh had faced economic challenges but stated that support from the Centre had aided its recovery. He emphasised that further efforts are required for long term growth, and reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman continue to support AP’s progress.
Sitharaman, in her address, underscored the importance of historical literature, and praised Rao for condensing vast historical narratives into a 350-page book. She suggested that he consider documenting contemporary history, particularly global developments post-Trump presidency.
Venkaiah Naidu welcomed the book’s publication in Telugu, stating that it would make history more accessible, especially to young readers. “History helps us understand humanity, and I encourage him to write more, particularly on lesser-known aspects of Indian history,” he said.
Rao shared his initial concerns about how his book would be received, given his political background. However, he expressed satisfaction with the positive response. “I aimed to present a balanced view of historical figures and events, drawing from my travels and research,” he said.
Mentioning his past feud with Naidu, Rao acknowledged their differences but emphasised the need to move forward. “The past is behind us. We must adapt and embrace life as it comes,” he said, signalling reconciliation. MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and M Sribharat and others were present.