Efforts on to resolve Neradi Barrage dispute: AP Water Minister Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has said efforts are being made to resolve the court dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh regarding the Neradi Barrage, which will greatly benefit the people of Srikakulam district, at the earliest.

Replying to the questions raised by members in the Council on Thursday, he said the barrage was designed around 1961 with a storage capacity of 2.8 lakh cusecs of water. Over 100 acres of land in Odisha was required for the project, and an agreement was reached with Odisha.

Considering the flood intensity, and increased water availability, the project’s design was modified to handle 6 lakh cusecs, requiring an additional 1,200 acres of land in Odisha. The Odisha government refused to provide the required land, forcing the AP government to make alternative arrangements. At this stage, the Odisha government approached the court, and it directed the formation of the Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal to resolve the issue, he explained.

On the progress of Polavaram, he said the inefficient governance of the previous regime had delayed the project by five years, resulting in a loss of approximately Rs 50,000 crore in potential benefits that would have accrued upon its completion. The construction of the new diaphragm wall cost an additional Rs 1,000 crore, he said.

Nimmala slams Telangana leaders over Krishna water use

Nimmala Ramanaidu defended Andhra Pradesh’s use of floodwaters, accusing Telangana leaders of making baseless allegations for political survival. He highlighted Chandrababu Naidu’s past protests against Maharashtra’s illegal Godavari projects, emphasising Naidu’s commitment to both Telugu states’ development.

Ramanaidu clarified that Andhra Pradesh uses its legally allocated share under the Krishna Tribunal and not extra allocations. He questioned why using excess floodwater for drought-hit Rayalaseema and fluoride-affected Prakasam districts is wrong.