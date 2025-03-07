Foundation stone for NTR Memorial Trust Bhavan laid in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Memorial Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari laid the foundation stone for NTR Memorial Trust Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the trust is now organising its service activities from Hyderabad. Construction of the trust building in Vijayawada was taken up to expand its service activities in the State. “The trust building will be completed by February 2026. The building houses the trust office, a blood bank and a thalassemia centre,” she said.

Asserting that service activities are being taken up by the trust with the spirit of NTR, and as per the thoughts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Bhuvaneswari said thalassemia centres will soon be set up in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajahmundry. Elaborating on the trust activities, she said vocational training has been provided to 7,531 people in the skill development centres, and 2,500 of them have got placements. Through Sanjeevani Health Clinics, free medical services have been provided to 1.60 lakh people, she said.

Naidu congratulated Bhuvaneswari and the organisers of NTR Memorial Trust on the occasion. “Working with the noble goal of providing assistance to the poor @ntrtrust today laid the foundation stone of its own building in Vijayawada. Established 28 years ago, the NTR Memorial Trust has helped crores of people in dire situations,” he posted on X.