Guntur police deploy drones to curb open drinking, traffic woes

GUNTUR: In a major step towards enhancing public safety, Guntur police have launched an aggressive crackdown on open drinking and reckless driving using advanced drone surveillance. This tech-driven initiative aims to maintain order and discipline in the city.

Over the past week, drones equipped with high-resolution cameras have patrolled key areas, capturing real-time footage of individuals engaging in public drinking and unsafe driving practices. Swift action has been taken against offenders, reinforcing the message that violations will not be tolerated.

Police have deployed eight drones and conducted over 20 surveillance beats across 70 locations. The initiative also targets traffic violations such as overspeeding, triple riding, and illegal street racing.

The drones, capable of tracking high-speed vehicles and capturing clear images of licence plates, make it nearly impossible for violators to escape detection. Once identified, offenders are flagged, and law enforcement teams are dispatched immediately.

In addition to drone surveillance, police plan to install 2,422 CCTV cameras by the end of this month, adding to the existing 2,578 cameras. The combined use of drones and CCTV aims to curb rash driving, road safety violations, and public disturbances.

Speaking to TNIE, Guntur SP Satish Kumar said, “With this, we can track traffic congestion and major roadblocks effectively. The control room alerts on-ground traffic police or dispatches additional personnel to ease the situation.”

He added that increased vigilance in hotspots could prevent 50% of crimes by curbing alcohol and drug consumption in open spaces. Officials now plan to integrate longitude and latitude coordinates for precise deployment and add two more drones.

Newly installed CCTV cameras are also being geo-tagged to enhance monitoring and law enforcement efficiency.