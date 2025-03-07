NDSA directs AP to complete Srisailam dam repairs by May 31

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the deterioration of the dam and risks to its safety, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to undertake immediate repairs on the plunge pool area of the Srisailam dam and complete them by May 31. The NDSA also designated Andhra Pradesh as the owner of the Srisailam dam.

NDSA chairman Atul Jain convened a video conference on Thursday with officials from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), following a letter from Telangana engineer-in-chief G Anil Kumar raising concerns over the dam’s structural integrity.

The NDSA directed AP to take up repair and fixed timelines for the same. It also pulled up AP officials for not implementing the recommendations of the NDSA for one year.

Telangana officials told the meeting that the forecast was the coming summer would be abnormal. Abnormally heavy rains are also forecast for the year, which may pose a grave threat to the dam. However, the question of who has to take up the repairs to Srisailam dam arose in the meeting. As per the National Dam Safety Act, there should be an owner for each dam. AP has been demanding that the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) should be handed over to the KRMB. A case to this effect is pending in the Supreme Court.