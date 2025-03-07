Protect AP’s interests in Parliament: YSRCP chief Jagan to MPs

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the second phase of the Parliament Budget Session starting March 10, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with party MPs on Thursday.

He instructed them to strongly protect Andhra Pradesh’s interests in Parliament, focusing on key issues such as the Polavaram Project’s height, privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and medical colleges, support prices for chilli farmers, ‘One Nation, One Election’ and delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

Jagan criticised the Union government’s decision to lower the height of the Polavaram Project, calling it detrimental to the State, and accused TDP union ministers of failing to oppose it. He urged MPs to resist the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and seek clarity on delimitation, citing potential disadvantages for southern states. On simultaneous elections, he advocated for a return to ballot papers over electronic voting machines.

Key YSRCP leaders, including YV Subba Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, attended the meeting.