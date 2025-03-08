Andhra's Motupalli to be developed as a major tourist and heritage site

GUNTUR: Motupalli’s historical significance will be highlighted and developed into a major tourist destination, District Collector J Venkata Murali announced at a review meeting on Friday. Discussions focused on the development of Motupalli village, the proposed museum, and the restoration of the Veerabhadra Swamy temple.

The Kakatiya-era Abhaya Sasanas are being translated into simple Telugu to educate the public about Motupalli’s ancient port and maritime trade. Plans include allocating 5.8 acres for the Kodanda Rama temple, reviewing 4.5 acres in Chinaganjam mandal, and examining 100 acres of biodiversity land. A museum will be set up in Chinaganjam to preserve Kakatiya and Chola-era inscriptions and Panchaloha artifacts.

Efforts are underway to retrieve artifacts from museums in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Vijayawada and relocate valuable idols from neighboring States.

Officials were directed to expedite the implementation of key decisions. The Archaeology Department will assist in setting up the museum, with a detailed report to be sent to the government.