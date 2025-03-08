B.Ed exam cancelled after paper leak at Nagarjuna varsity, minister Lokesh orders probe

GUNTUR: Allegations of a B.Ed examination paper leak at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) have surfaced on social media, prompting the State government to cancel the exam and order a probe.

Reports indicate that the Perspectives in Child Development paper, scheduled for 2.00 pm on Friday, was leaked 30 minutes before the exam. Social media posts suggest that certain college managements under the Tenali division had access to the question paper beforehand, raising serious concerns about exam security and fairness.

Taking swift action, Education Minister and Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh directed higher education officials to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation. “We will not tolerate such incidents under any circumstances. Officials have been instructed to take stringent measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he said, assuring strict action against those responsible.

The government has emphasised the need for stronger preventive measures in upcoming examinations. A review of security protocols is underway to identify vulnerabilities in the question paper distribution process.