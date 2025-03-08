Cabinet nod to tourism land policy, digital health centre in Andhra Pradesh's Kuppam

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met at the Secretariat on Friday and approved the AP Tourism Lands Allotment Policy 2024-29. The policy aims to develop tourist centres of world-class standards through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
The Cabinet also approved the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation’s (APMDC) proposal to procure Rs 9,000 crore by issuing secured, rated, listed, redeemable, and taxable/non-taxable debentures.
Additionally, the Council of Ministers cleared amendments to the AP Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Service Rules, 2001.
The Cabinet also gave its nod to table the AP Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment) Bill in the ongoing Legislative Assembly session.
The bill seeks to rename the Centurion School of Rural Enterprise Management Trust, Bhubaneswar (located in Visakhapatnam), as Centurion Education Management Trust, Visakhapatnam.
Furthermore, the Cabinet gave the green light for establishing a Digital Health Centre in Kuppam at an estimated cost of Rs 5.34 crore.
CM announces initiatives to boost women-led enterprises
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the growing economic influence of women, stating that they are now outperforming men in earnings and demonstrating their vast potential.
Naidu stressed that progress is impossible without women’s active participation in the workforce. He delivered the keynote address at the International Conference 2025 on ‘New Gen - Techade for Sustainable Enterprises (MSMEs) – Prosperity for All’ in Vijayawada on Friday.
Outlining his vision to support women-led enterprises, enhance skill development, he highlighted India’s progressive stance on women’s employment. Citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24, he noted a significant rise in women’s workforce participation.
He announced targeted policies for marginalised communities, with 45% of investments in MSMEs directed toward women-led initiatives.