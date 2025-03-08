Details of irregularities in TDR bonds to be out in three months: MAUD Minister P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister P Narayana stated that the Crime Investigation Department (CID), along with regional enforcement agencies, will continue the probe into irregularities in the issuance of TDR bonds in Visakhapatnam under the previous government.

He assured that complete details on the TDR bonds issued during the YSRCP regime will be provided in three months. Replying to a question asked by Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Narayana revealed that irregularities were not limited to Visakhapatnam but also occurred in Tanuku and Tirupati.

In Tanuku, while bonds worth Rs 63.24 crore were to be issued, Rs 754 crore worth of bonds were issued. He highlighted that land in rural areas was misrepresented with urban addresses to inflate bond values.

Similarly, 29 bonds worth Rs 170.99 crore were issued in Tirupati. Therefore, the issuance of TDRs was halted for five months after the formation of the coalition government. Currently, 965 TDR bond issuances are pending in the State.