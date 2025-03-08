Free bus travel for women residing in respective districts, not whole State: Andhra Pradesh government

VIJAYAWADA: It is now clear that the TDP-led NDA government will implement the free bus travel scheme for women by taking the district as a unit as part of fulfilment of its ‘Super Six’.

As the government has already started implementing the Deepam 2.0 scheme, and made budgetary allocation for Thalliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava, which are part of Super Six, it is now being projected that the free bus travel for women will be the next scheme to be rolled out.

The government has cleared the air saying that women will be allowed to travel in RTC buses free of cost in their respective districts only, and not the whole State.

Minister for Child and Women Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani gave a clarity in the AP Legislative Council on Thursday that the free bus travel for women would be confined to the district only. This triggered a social media war between YSRCP and TDP.

The YSRCP activists accused the government of betraying women with a false promise. Countering it, the TDP posted on ‘X’ that TDP leaders, including N Chandrababu Naidu, during their poll campaign categorically stated that women can avail the facility in the districts only.