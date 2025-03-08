JSP leader Nagababu files papers for MLC election

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s brother Konidela Nagababu filed the nomination for the MLC election under MLAs quota on Friday.

He handed over the nomination papers to Returning Officer and AP Legislative Council Deputy Secretary R Vanitha Rani.

TDP leaders including State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP Floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju, JSP leaders including Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and JSP MLAs supported the candidature of Nagababu. Along with his nomination, Nagababu submitted the party ‘B’ Form, affidavit, security deposit and other documents to the RO.

Out of the total five MLC seats that fell vacant under MLAs quota, Jana Sena got one spot and the names for the remaining four are likely to be out on Saturday or Sunday.