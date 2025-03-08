No move to reorganise districts in Andhra Pradesh: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad has made it clear that there is no move to reorganise districts in the State.

In reply to a question in the AP Legislative Council on Friday, he informed the House that no proposal with regard to reorganisation of districts is under consideration of the government or with the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration as of now. However, proposals with regard to creation of two new revenue divisions are under consideration. They are pertaining to creation of Addanki revenue division in Bapatla and Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai districts respectively, he explained.

Similarly, the MLAs of Yemmiganur and Udayagiri Assembly constituencies have submitted proposals seeking conversion of the headquarters of their respective constituencies into revenue divisions, he revealed.

Accusing the previous YSRCP regime of reorganising the districts in an unscientific manner, Satya Prasad said former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with the proposal only to divert the attention of the people from his government’s failures pertaining to PRC and other issues. He sought to know the urgency in releasing the notification overnight regarding the reorganisation of districts without any comprehensive discussion in the Cabinet.

The reorganisation of the districts in an irrational manner had created confusion among people in several places, besides causing a rift among the regions, he said.

Citing a few instances, he said though the Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency was converted into Annamayya district, Rayachoti was made its headquarters much to the confusion of people. Though the new districts came into existence in 2022 itself, adequate infrastructure was not developed in their headquarters, the Revenue Minister said, adding that the TDP-led NDA had taken up development of infrastructure after it came to power.