NREDCAP partners with Tata Power in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) to develop power projects to produce 7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) in the State.

The 7 GW renewable energy projects will require an estimated investment of Rs 49,000 crore, create approximately 33,000 jobs, and significantly enhance the State’s energy infrastructure.

The projects are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 318 million metric tons, contributing to the State’s climate goals.

The projects will include ground-mounted solar, floating solar, wind, and hybrid energy initiatives, with a total targeted capacity of up to 7,000 megawatts (MW). TPREL will also explore additional renewable energy opportunities, including storage solutions, to strengthen the State’s clean energy ecosystem.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and NREDCAP Managing Director M Kamalakara Babu. Senior Tata Power executives, including Deepesh Nanda, MD and CEO of Tata Power Renewable; Amit Mimani, CFO and others were present.

Govt will publish teachers’ seniority list: Lokesh

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, announced that for the first time in Andhra Pradesh’s history, the government will publish the teachers’ seniority list. Teachers can approach their respective District Educational Officers (DEOs) to correct any lapses.

In the Assembly, Lokesh stated that the Teachers’ Transfers Act will be tabled before the next Cabinet meeting.

The HRD minister emphasised that teachers need no recommendations for transfers and criticised the previous YSRCP government for political interference and unnecessary burdens on teachers.

He revealed that the coalition government aims to save around `1,000 crore by curbing irregularities in tenders related to school kits, chikki and eggs.

Minister Lokesh also advised Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, who attended the session with a saline candela, to take proper rest, jokingly suggesting suspension if he did not.