South India's first regional sports complex for differently-abled in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: After nearly a decade, South India’s first regional sports complex for the differently-abled is finally making progress. Announced by the Centre in 2015 following India’s success in the Paralympics and the World Cup Cricket for the Visually Impaired, the project has now moved closer to reality.

On March 4, officials inspected vacant land in Bakkannapalem, Visakhapatnam, to assess its suitability for the facility. The team included Vineet Singhal, Director, Department of Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment; Ravi Prakash Reddy, Director, Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons, AP; Vizag Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok; and Chinagadili Tahsildar Paul Kiran.

Assistant Director of the Empowerment Department, Madhavi, stated, “We have identified approximately 22 acres belonging to AP-DASCAC. Officials have inspected the site, and we are awaiting their response.”

The complex will feature specialised tracks, sports equipment, and residential facilities to train differently-abled athletes for state, national, and international competitions. The Centre will fully fund the project once the land is finalised.