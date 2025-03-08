Viveka case: CM Chandrababu Naidu raises doubt over witness death

Mentioning the developments right from the murder of Vivekananda to the death of witnesses in the case, Naidu felt that such issues could not be taken easily. Underscoring the need for controlling those engaged in organised crimes, Naidu once again explained the attitude of Jagan with examples. After mentioning cardiac arrest as the cause of Viveka’s death, they levelled allegations against me, Naidu said.

Apart from imposing a gag order restricting people from speaking on Viveka murder, Jagan sought a CBI inquiry into the case when he was in opposition, and later took a ‘U’ turn, stating that it was not necessary. Jagan even attempted to establish his sister (victim’s daughter) as the accused in the murder case, Naidu told his Cabinet colleagues, and urged them to be cautious with such persons.

With regard to the death of Viveka’s watchman Rangaiah, who was a key witness, Naidu is learnt to have expressed doubts, and felt it was a suspicious death. The police inquiry also proved it as a suspicious death, Naidu said, adding that the accused in the murder of TDP leader Paritala Ravindra were also killed in a similar manner.