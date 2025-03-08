YSRCP set to lose grip over Pithapuram as ex-MLA, key leaders join JSP

KAKINADA: With the joining of Pendem Dorababu in Jana Sena, the YSRCP is on the brink of losing its influence in the Pithapuram constituency. He joined Jana Sena in the presence of party supremo and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Along with the former MLA, several key local leaders, including Burra Anu Babu (former East Godavari ZP Vice Chairman), Kothapalli Padma (Pithapuram Municipal Vice Chairperson), Kannabatthula Kameswara Rao (Pithapuram MPP), five council members of Pithapuram municipality, 10 local sarpanches also switched loyalties to Jana Sena.

Dorababu, who was sidelined by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before the 2024 elections, decided to leave the party after Kakinada’s former MP Vanga Geeta was announced as the YSRC MLA candidate for Pithapuram. He recently met Jana sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan and expressed his willingness to join the party.

Dorababu had previously won as an MLA from YSRC in 2019, having also been elected in 2004 from the BJP. Before the 2024 elections, he sought a ticket from Jana Sena but was ignored by Jagan Mohan Reddy, which led him to remain neutral during the elections. As a result, Vanga Geeta was given the ticket, with a Deputy CM position also promised to her. However, the Pithapuram electorate had already decided to support Pawan Kalyan.

Despite efforts, the YSRCP failed to maintain control, and it seems inevitable that Jana Sena will dominate the constituency.