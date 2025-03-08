YSRCP's Posani gets bail but remains in jail due to other cases

GUNTUR: Actor and YSRCP leader Posani Krishna Murali has been granted bail in a case registered at Obulavaripalle Police Station in Annamayya district.

Kadapa Mobile Court judge and in-charge judge of Railway Koduru, Asha Priya, approved his bail while dismissing the police petition seeking his custody.

The case was filed by Jogineni Mani, a former sarpanch of Chennamrajupodu village and a Jana Sena Party leader, who alleged that Posani’s remarks incited tensions among castes, political parties, and film fan communities, offending Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Following this, police booked him under multiple sections and arrested him in Hyderabad on February 27. He was produced before the Railway Koduru magistrate, who remanded him until March 13.

While in judicial custody at Rajampeta Sub-Jail, Posani was also arrested under PT (Prisoner Transit) warrants for multiple cases across the State. So far, 19 cases have been registered against him in different parts of AP. He remains in Guntur Jail, facing legal proceedings in Narasaraopet (Palnadu district) and Adoni (Kurnool district), where he still awaits bail.

The Narasaraopet Two Town police, investigating his alleged derogatory remarks against CM Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan, sought his custody.

The Narasaraopet court granted two-day custody, and he is set to be interrogated over the weekend before his bail hearing on Monday.