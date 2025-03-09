Andhra Pradesh faces early heatwave as temperatures soar above 40° celsius, APSDMA issues warnings

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as March begins, soaring temperature across Andhra Pradesh has set an early warning for an intense summer ahead.

On Saturday, five mandals in the State recorded the maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above, with Vontimitta in Kadapa district reaching the highest at 41.1 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS).

Additionally, Peapully in Nandyal recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Kodumur in Kurnool, and Gudur in Tirupati at 40.2, and Vidapanakal in Anantapur at 40 degrees Celsius.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that temperature will continue to rise in the coming weeks, with April and May expected to bring more intense heatwaves.

In an advisory released earlier in March, APSDMA Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a gradual increase in temperature from March onwards, with heatwave conditions expected to intensify in April and May. Hot winds are also likely to have a significant impact during this period.

According to the forecast, most parts of the State will experience above-normal temperature, with North Coastal Andhra Pradesh expected to face severe heat conditions in March. In Chittoor, Annamayya and Tirupati districts, certain areas may remain close to normal temperature, but in most places, the temperature is expected to be higher than usual.

To minimise health risks and casualties due to extreme heat, APSDMA has implemented monitoring and early warning systems. Kurmanath said the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) will issue advance warnings two days ahead to district administrations, mandal-level officials, and the general public. These alerts will be sent in real-time through mobile notifications, and official communication channels.

For any heatwave-related information or assistance, APSDMA has advised the public to contact its 24/7 State Control Room through the toll-free helpline numbers 112, 1070, and 18004250101.

Kurmanath also cautioned that cumulonimbus cloud formations may lead to sudden heavy rains and lightning in some areas, urging the public to avoid taking shelter under trees during such conditions. As per the IMD weather forecast for the next five days, maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.