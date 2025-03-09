APATA urges CM Chandrababu Naidu to develop air cargo infrastructure

VISAKHAPATNAM: The AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to develop air cargo infrastructure across the State’s airports, focusing on warehousing and temperature-controlled storage for perishable horticulture produce.

In a letter to the CM, APATA highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s top ranking in the production of chillies, cocoa, lime, oil palm, papaya, and tomatoes, as well as its status as India’s leading seafood exporter, generating Rs 20,000 crore annually. With major irrigation projects nearing completion and new industrial estates planned, the association stressed the rising demand for efficient air cargo facilities. Currently, AP lacks multi-temperature air cargo facilities, forcing businesses to rely on airports in Hyderabad and Chennai for exporting perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, seafood, and textiles. The Pharma Park at Nakkapalli, home to over 100 pharma firms, depends on out-of-state airports.

During a post-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 6, APATA raised the issue, urging cargo infrastructure upgrades at Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, and the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport. The Minister suggested submitting a detailed proposal. APATA has now requested the CM to initiate a DPR and seek approvals from the Centre.