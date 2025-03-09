APSRTC Staff, unions raise concerns over free bus travel scheme for women

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC staff and the employees’ unions have raised serious concerns over the TDP-led NDA government’s move to implement the free bus travel for women scheme as part of fulfilment of its Super Six by taking a district as a unit, stating that it will create a lot of confusion among bus conductors and beneficiaries due to jurisdictional issues.

When TNIE spoke to women, conductors and RTC union leaders, they are of the view that the implementation of the scheme by taking the district as a unit will be of no use as most of the bus services are inter-district.

“For instance, if a woman beneficiary wants to travel to Guntur from Vijayawada under the scheme, she needs to pay full bus fare as the jurisdiction of NTR district ends at Kanaka Durga Varadhi. Same is the case if they want to travel to other places like Machilipatnam and Eluru. This will create a lot of confusion, and conductors have to face the ire of women if they charge ticket fare as per the norms,” said APSRTC Employees Union president P Damodar.