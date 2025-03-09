Andhra Pradesh

CPI condemns minister Gottiopati Ravi's statement on power tariff hike, criticizes govt's policies

Free power for up to 200 units for SC/ST households remains unimplemented in many areas, with arrears notices issued instead.
Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar(File Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Condemning Energy Minister Gottiopati Ravi Kumar’s statement on the power tariff hike in the Assembly, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary V Srinivas Rao claimed, “Since assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government has imposed Rs 16,000 crore burden on people in form of True-Up and FPPCA charges twice, legalised the YSRCP government’s hike in duty from 6 paise to Rs 1 per unit, and added 40 paise per unit monthly. The minister’s statement is misleading.”

Furthermore, the Left leader pointed out that the coalition’s manifesto had promised to curb electricity costs, a pledge Chandrababu Naidu echoed in rallies.

“People expected relief, but the government imposed Rs 6,072.86 crore (2022-23) and Rs 9,412 crore (2023-24) FPPCA charges, collected from late 2024 to 2026, plus ongoing monthly fees,” he explained.

“Free power for up to 200 units for SC/ST households remains unimplemented in many areas, with arrears notices issued instead. Despite blaming the YSRCP for a Rs 1.80 lakh crore burden, the coalition is forcing it on citizens. The CPM demands action against officials spreading propaganda. Struggling consumers won’t trust these lies,” he asserted.

power tariff hike
Gottiopati Ravi Kumar
CPI Andhra

The New Indian Express
