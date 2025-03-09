CPI condemns minister Gottiopati Ravi's statement on power tariff hike, criticizes govt's policies

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning Energy Minister Gottiopati Ravi Kumar’s statement on the power tariff hike in the Assembly, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary V Srinivas Rao claimed, “Since assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government has imposed Rs 16,000 crore burden on people in form of True-Up and FPPCA charges twice, legalised the YSRCP government’s hike in duty from 6 paise to Rs 1 per unit, and added 40 paise per unit monthly. The minister’s statement is misleading.”

Furthermore, the Left leader pointed out that the coalition’s manifesto had promised to curb electricity costs, a pledge Chandrababu Naidu echoed in rallies.

“People expected relief, but the government imposed Rs 6,072.86 crore (2022-23) and Rs 9,412 crore (2023-24) FPPCA charges, collected from late 2024 to 2026, plus ongoing monthly fees,” he explained.

“Free power for up to 200 units for SC/ST households remains unimplemented in many areas, with arrears notices issued instead. Despite blaming the YSRCP for a Rs 1.80 lakh crore burden, the coalition is forcing it on citizens. The CPM demands action against officials spreading propaganda. Struggling consumers won’t trust these lies,” he asserted.