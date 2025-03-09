Nara Bhuvaneswari highlights technology's role in sustainable development

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Memorial Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari underscored the importance of technology in driving sustainable development.

Speaking at an International Conference organised by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP) on International Women’s Day, Bhuvaneswari highlighted the potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and renewable energy (RE) in helping women entrepreneurs build successful and eco-friendly businesses.

“We are at a turning point where technology and sustainability can work together to create a better future. Making these tools accessible to everyone is key,” she said.

She praised ALEAP’s efforts in supporting women entrepreneurs and promoting digital inclusion and green financing.

Bhuvaneswari emphasised that Industry 4.0, with its smart automation and circular economy models, can help businesses grow while reducing environmental impact. Expressing concern about rising cybercrime threats, Bhuvaneswari warned that even tech professionals and law enforcement officials are vulnerable to online fraud.

Describing cybercriminals as “faceless, heartless, and ruthless,” she urged the public to be vigilant and emphasised the need for stronger digital awareness and cybersecurity education.